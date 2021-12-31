BOYS
PAGE COUNTY 56, MANASSAS PARK 47: Jace Garza led Manassas Park (1-6) with 23 points and added eight rebounds and four assists Thursday at the Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School.
Devin Chambers recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. For the second straight game, the Cougars played without six varsity players, including three starters due to COVID protocols.
ATLEE 64, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 58: Isaiah Wimbush scored 19 points and Tavarres Riley 13 for Freedom (3-3) on the last day of the Tri-City Classic at Petersburg High School.
GIRLS
CATHOLIC (VA BEACH) 52, WOODBRIDGE 40: Amani Melendez scored 16 points and Reina Washington 10 for Woodbridge (3-4) in its final game of the Bronze Division at the Boo Williams Tournament.
Melendez was named to the all-tournament team.
WOODGROVE 68, PATRIOT 42: Ella Negron scored 19 points and Sydnee Smith 10 for Patriot (5-2) on the last day of the Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School.
