BOYS
PATRIOT 69, COLGAN 26: Trey Nelson scored 16 points and Chad Watson 10 in the Pioneers’ season-opening victory Wednesday. Nelson was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Patriot (1-0) led 30-13 at halftime.
Noah Wheatley led Colgan (0-2) with eight points.
POTOMAC 79, WOODBRIDGE 59: Larry Wright, Lorin Hall and Anthony Jackson each scored 13 points for the Panthers (2-0, 2-0).
Potomac led 38-20 at halftime.
FOREST PARK 55, GAR-FIELD 48: Forest Park (2-0 in Cardinal District, 2-0 overall) was led by Tyler Smith with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Kenneth (KC) Clark added 11 including 6 for 6 from the foul line in the 4th quarter to help the Bruins hold on for the win.
Marcus Young led Gar-Field (0-2, 0-2) with 17 points and Chancellor Perkins added 10.
HYLTON 65, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 64: Nate Arrington scored 24 points and Aboubakarr Jalloh 16 in the Bulldogs’ Cardinal District victory. Hylton is now 1-1 in the district and 1-1 overall.
For Freedom (0-1, 0-2), Ryan Tallent scored 16 points and Isaiah Wimbush added 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
GIRLS
COLGAN 67, PATRIOT 49: Alyssa Andrews led Colgan with a game-high 33 points Wednesday. The Virginia Tech commitment recorded 13 field goals and was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Kennedy Fuller added 15 points and Najah Perryman had 10 for the Sharks (2-0).
Elena Bertrand finished with 21 points for Patriot (0-1). Colgan led 27-26 at halftime. Patriot totaled eight 3-pointers.
FREEDOM 62, HYLTON 43: Fatiah Akinyemi led the Eagles (1-0 Cardinal District, 1-1 overall) with 21 points, while Keala Johnson added 19 and Sofia Lahlou 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.