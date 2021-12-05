BOYS
POTOMAC 65, NORTH STAFFORD 34: The Panthers (1-1) outscored the Wolverines 38-13 in the second half.
Kyle Honore led Potomac with 28 points. The senior point guard was 8 of 15 from the 3-point line.
Frankie Lee added 13 points.
COLGAN 58, DOMINION 39: Christian Eppley had 18 points and Troy Gulley 14 for Colgan (2-1).
UNITY REED 59, RIVERSIDE 52: Sean Scott totaled 15 points and Ja’Shaun Morrison and Shaun Reynolds each had 11 for Unity Reed at the Heritage Tip-Off Tournament in Leesburg.
W.T. WOODSON 48, WOODBRIDGE 46: Brian Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds and Christian Blaine 12 points and seven rebounds for Woodbridge (1-1).
FALLS CHURCH 46, GAR-FIELD 34: Gregg Tchuenbou-Tchobe led the Red Wolves (2-1) with nine points at the Justice High School Tip-Off Tournament.
Gar-Field was 9 of 33 from the field, including 2 of 16 from the 3-point line.
Falls Church outscored the Red Wolves 11-2 in the second quarter and 17-11 in the fourth.
GIRLS
SETON 64, MERCERSBURG 28: Lilly Vander Woude was 7 of 13 from the field and totaled 17 points and Mary Pennefather was 8 of 13 from the field and finished with 16 points as Seton (1-2) won at the Potomac School Tip-Off Tournament.
Seton led 35-10 at halftime.
OSBOURN PARK 44, CENTREVILLE 41: Hailey Kellogg led Osbourn Park (2-0) with 15 points.
HIGHLAND 55, COLGAN 46: Najah Perryman had 19 points and Bea Quiroz 11 for Colgan (1-2).
Colgan led at halftime 28-26.
Elena Bertrand, a transfer from Patriot High School, led Highland with 31 points.
