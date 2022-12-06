BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 71, UNITY REED 52: Dylan Simmons led Woodbridge (1-2) with 18 points and five rebounds followed by Denzel Lambert with 12 points, Caleb Thomas with 10 points and Torian Clark-Stewart eight points, five assists and five steals.
For Unity Reed (0-5), Charles Pargo scored 20 points and Mahad Yusuf 11.
OSBOURN PARK 74, MANASSAS PARK 27: Cam Portis scored 15 points as the Yellow Jackets (1-3) won their first game of the season.
Tyler Martin finished with 11 points for Manassas Park (0-4).
BROOKE POINT 65, HYLTON 45: Visiting Brooke Point handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
For Hylton (3-1), Shaun Farmer had 12 points.
THE HEIGHTS 66, SETON 52: Patrick Nguyen scored 19 points and Dominic Nguyen 16 as Seton falls to 1-2.
GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 49, POTOMAC 24: Senior Alana Powell totaled 11 points, Angelina Yann nine and Kori Cole seven as the visiting Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 Monday.
Lajayla Lipscomb led Potomac (1-2) with 13 points.
BRENTSVILLE 67, LIBERTY-BEALETON 36: Alden Yergey led Brentsville (2-0) with 21 points. Cara Vollmer added 17 and Brooke Lynn Miller 10 in the non-district win on the road.
SETON 73, OAKCREST 29: Mary Pennefather had 17 points, Lucy Pennefather 15, Norah Burgess 13 and Lilly VanderWoude 10 for Seton (2-2).
OSBOURN 50, PARK VIEW-STERLING 22: Kymora Payne had 11 points and Amiyana Williams 10 for Osbourn (2-1).
BROOKE POINT 53, HYLTON 43: Visiting Hylton (1-2) led 35-34 at the end of the third quarter. Brooke Point outscored Hylton 19-8 in the fourth quarter.
For Hylton, Farrah Abdullah led the way with 15 points and Aaliyah Thrash scored 14 points.
Brooke Point’s Leah Keyes led all scorers with 24 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.