BOYS
HYLTON 67, ANNANDALE 60: Kelby Garnett scored 19 points, Rodney Johnson 12 and Chance Cathcart 10 as the visiting Bulldogs improved to 3-0 Monday.
Abubakarr Jalloh added 10 rebounds for Hylton.
GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 49, OSBOURN 34: Alden Yergey scored 31 points for 3-0 Brentsville Monday. The junior point guard recorded 13 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 3 of 5 from the 3-point line.
Cara Vollmer added 10 points.
Fantasia Payne led Osbourn (2-1) with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.