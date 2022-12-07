BATTLEFIELD 55, FOREST PARK 52: The visiting Bobcats improved to 4-0 while handing the Bruins their first loss of the season Tuesday in a non-district game.
Maddux Tennant led Battlefield with 15 points. He recorded three 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter. Hassan Hammad added 13 points and Ryan Derderian 10.
For Forest Park (3-1), Roman Hendrix scored all of his 15 points in the second half. with 15 points. Brandon Edozie added 13 points.
Forest Park led 12-9 at the end of the first. Battlefield outscored the Bruins 21-6 in the second to take a 27-18 halftime lead. Forest Park battled back to outscore the Bobcats 15-9 in the third.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 72, TAKOMA ACADEMY 62: Shamar Sisco scored 30 points and Tavarres Riley 29 to lead Freedom (2-0).
Daniel Ehichioya added nine points with nine rebounds.
KETTLE RUN 52, MANASSAS PARK 35: Jordan McClawn had 16 points and David Grayson 14 for Manassas Park (0-5).
