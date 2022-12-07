GAINESVILLE 54, MILLBROOK 37: Madison McKenzie scored 14 points, Demi Gilliam 13 and Ella Nhek 11 as the Cardinals (4-0) won on the road Tuesday at last year’s Class 4 state runner-up.
McKenzie converted four field goals and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Gilliam also converted four field goals and was 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.
BRENTSVILLE 68, JAMES MONROE 28: Alden Yergey led the Tigers (3-0) with 20 points. Natalie Marvin added 15 and Cara Vollmer 12.
PATRIOT 72, COLGAN 53: Ella Negron scored 18 points, Addisyn Banks 14 and Emily Casey 10 as the Pioneers improved to 3-0 Tuesday.
Negron, a junior forward, was 8 of 17 from the field and one for one from the free-throw line to go along with six rebounds. Banks, a senior guard, added six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. She was 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Senior guard Emily Casey was 4 for 4 from the field and contributed four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Patriot led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and 39-22 at halftime.
Brianna Long had 15 points and Nadia Grant 10 for Colgan (1-3).
HYLTON 54, ANNANDALE 41: Annandale led 19 to 16 at the half before Hylton outscored Annandale 22-4 in the third quarter resulting in a 38-23 lead.
Annandale was led by Sophia Sewell 18 points and Susan Aburish with 14 points.
For Hylton (2-2), Farrah Abdallah led the way with 16 points (11 in the 2nd half), Akira Walton scored 15 points, and Aaliyah Thrash scored 11 points.
BATTLEFIELD 42, FOREST PARK 27: Sofia Miller led Battlefield (3-1) with 23 points.
