BOYS
PATRIOT 65, HYLTON 58: Nick Marrero and Mike Ackerman each had 16 points to pace Patriot (2-0). The two were a combined 7 of 7 from the 3-point line. The Pioneers were 8 of 10 overall.
Jay Randall added 12 points for Patriot.
Kelby Garnett scored 18 points for Hylton (3-0) and Dylan Wright 15.
Patriot led 31-30 at halftime.
COLGAN 47, UNITY REED 38: Troy Gulley scored 12 points and Christian Eppley 10 for Colgan (3-1).
POTOMAC 56, OSBOURN 49: Frankie Lee went for 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field and 8 of 8 shooting from the free-throw line for Potomac (2-1).
Terrance Bethea added 11 points and Kyle Honore 10. Honore also had seven assists.
For Osbourn (2-2), Tey Barbour had a team-high 12 points and was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
BATTLEFIELD 66, GAR-FIELD 55: Maddux Tennant was 5 of 8 from the 3-point line and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 21 points for Battlefield (3-1). Hasan Hammad added 14 points and five assists.
For Gar-Field (2-2), Chancellor Perkins scored a game-high 23 points. He was 5 of 10 from the 3-point line.
Battlefield led 36-17 at halftime. Gar-Field outscored the Bobcats 23-14 in the fourth quarter.
FOREST PARK 57, OSBOURN PARK 47: Sophomore guards DK Moore and Sam Norfleet led the Bruins with a combined 28 points. Moore finished with 15 points along with seven rebounds. Norfleet had 13.
Freshman guard Ethan Salvantierra had eight points for the Bruins (2-2).
Forest Park led from the start, taking a 15-9 first-quarter lead and then again at halftime, 30-21.
For Osbourn Park (2-2), Josh Okuadido totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots.
GAINESVILLE 59, MANASSAS PARK 54: For Gainesville (3-1), sophomore Trevor Moody had 10 points, three assists and three steals, sophomore Grant Polk 11 points and seven rebounds, sophomore Phoenix Shahateet 14 points and 10 rebounds and freshman Grant Davidson 10 points and five rebounds.
GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 64, LIBERTY-BEALETON 27: Alden Yergey had 25 points for 4-0 Brentsville and Cara Vollmer 14. Yergey converted 11 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 1 for 1 from the free-throw line.
The Tigers led 27-15 at halftime.
COLGAN 54, MOUNTAIN VIEW 30: Najah Perryman tallied 12 points and Audrey Williams 11 for Colgan (2-2).
Colgan led 28-18 at halftime.
GAINESVILLE 68, MANASSAS PARK 29: Madison McKenzie had 14 points, Ella Nhek 13 and Becca St. Germain 12 as the Cardinals (2-1) won their first home game in school history.
BATTLEFIELD 50, GAR-FIELD 16: Sophia Miller led Battlefield (2-1) with 22 points and Kalya Bigsby had eight.
