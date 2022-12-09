BOYS
BATTLEFIELD 59, INDEPENDENCE 56: The host Bobcats improved to 6-0 Thursday as all their points came from four players.
Hasan Hammad led Battlefield with 18 points followed by Maddux Tennant with 16, Ryan Derderian 14 and Manny King 11. Tennant had four of Battlefield’s 7 3-pointers.
WOODBRIDGE 64, MOUNTAIN VIEW 34: Dylan Simmons led a balanced offense Thursday as 10 different players scored in the Vikings’ home non-district win.
Simmons finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Denzel Lambert added 11 points and five rebounds. As a team, Woodbridge (2-2) totaled 17 assists.
OSBOURN 55, JOHN CHAMPE 39: Tey Barbour finished with 18 points and Trey Terrell 10 in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Barbour was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Osbourn is now 1-0 in the district and 3-2 overall.
STAFFORD 53, HYLTON 47: Shaun Farmer had 18 points and Cornell Houston 11 for Hylton (3-2) in its non-district loss on the road.
GIRLS
OSBOURN 41, JOHN CHAMPE 31: Kymora Payne had 15 points for host Osbourn (1-0 in Cedar Run District, 3-1 overall).
HYLTON 54, STAFFORD 15: Host Hylton (3-2) led 34-7 at the half. Farrah Abdullah led all scorers with 17 points. Aaliyah Thrash scored 14 points and Akira Walton scored 13 points.
