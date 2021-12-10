BOYS
HYLTON 68, COLONIAL FORGE 62 (OT): The Bulldogs (4-1) outscored the Eagles 14-8 in overtime Thursday.
Kelby Garnett had 23 points for Hylton, Abubakarr Jalloh 16 and Dylan Wright 11.
For Colonial Forge, Gabe Jones tallied 26 points and Alfred Abel 13.
COLGAN 63, BROOKE POINT 59: Chance Lundy scored 15 points, Christian Eppley 12 and Troy Gulley 11 for Colgan (4-1).
The Sharks were 25 of 32 from the free-throw line.
UNITY RED 50, FOREST PARK 47: Sean Scott scored 19 points and Charles Pargo 12 as the Lions improved to 2-3.
DK Moore scored 15 points for Forest Park (2-3) and Ethan Salvatierra 12.
WOODBRIDGE 80, JAMES MONROE 40: Michael Cooper led Woodbridge (2-1) with 20 points Jaiden Edwards added 13 points, three assists and three steals and Brian Jackson 10 points and two blocks.
This was Cooper’s first game back this season after suffering a concussion during a scrimmage.
OSBOURN PARK 80, CHRIST CHAPEL 64: Sophomore Trey Terrell scored 26 points to go along with five assists and three steals for Osbourn Park (3-2). He was one of four Yellow Jackets to reach double figures.
Senior Logan Dwyer added 19 points, junior Josh Okuadido 12 points and seven rebounds and junior Cam Portis with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
OP jumped out to a 32-17 first-quarter lead.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY 66, GAINESVILLE 64: Sophomore Phoenix Shahateet recorded 19 points and eight rebounds and sophomore Grant Polk 16 points and seven rebounds for Gainesville (3-2).
GIRLS
WOODBRIDGE 56, BATTLEFIELD 46: Reina Washington scored a game-high 20 points for Woodbridge (1-2).
For Battlefield (2-2), Sophia Miller tallied 11 points and Reese Burch 9.
FOREST PARK 44, UNITY REED 39: Angel Jones led Forest Park (2-3) with 24 points.
For Unity Reed (1-1), Sophomore Sydney Misenko came off the bench to score 14 points.
Forest Park led 25-16 at halftime. Unity Reed got with one (38-37) with three minutes left in the game.
