BOYS
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 86, COLONIAL FORGE 68: Tavarres Riley scored 34 points and Shamar Sisco 33 as the visiting Eagles improved to 3-0.
Riley converted 13 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and was 4 of 10 from the free-throw line. Sisco had 11 field goals (five 3-pointers) and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Freedom was 21 of 37 from the free-throw line and recorded 10 3-pointers.
GAINESVILLE 67, LIBERTY-BEALETON 47: Grant Polk totaled 29 points and 11 rebounds to keep the Cardinals undefeated.
Polk was 13 of 25 from the field. Austin McCall added 10 points for Gainesville (5-0). Gainesville outscored host Liberty 23-7 in the fourth quarter.
RIVERBEND 40, GAR-FIELD 39: Daunte Williams and Braxton Williams each scored 11 points for Gar-Field (0-4). Gar-Field was 9 of 35 from the field and 17 of 25 from the free-throw line.
JAMES MONROE 67, MANASSAS PARK 37: David Grayson led Manassas Park (0-6) with 11 points.
GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 65, KETTLE RUN 41: Alden Yergey scored 33 points as Brentsville improved to 4-0. The senior guard made 12 field goals, including 5 3-pointers, and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.
COLGAN 48, ROLAND PARK 28: AJ Jones scored 11 points and Audrey Williams 10 for Colgan (2-3) at the She Got Game Tournament at St. James Sports and Wellness Complex in Springfield.
OSBOURN 37, JOHN R. LEWIS 23: Esther Nantume had 15 points for Osbourn (4-1).
MERCERSBURG 51, SAINT JOHN THE GREAT 41: Hannah Williamson led John Paul (3-2) with 13 points. Maggie Cook came off the bench to add 12.
Jamie Velandria had 10 for John Paul at the She Got Game Tournament at St. James Sports and Wellness Complex in Springfield.
CABELL MIDLAND (WV) 58, POTOMAC 14: Lajyala Lipscomb had nine points for Potomac (1-3) at the She Got Game Tournament at St. James Sports and Wellness Complex in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.