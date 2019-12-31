BOYS
COLGAN 100, MOUNTAIN VIEW 81: Adric Howe scored 35 points as the Sharks recorded a school-record number of points Monday on the final day of the James Monroe Tournament.
Howe converted 14 field goals and was 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. He scored 27 combined points in the second and third quarters.
Micah Griffin and Tazir Smith each had 12 points and Frank Brown 10. Overall, Colgan (6-5) was 28 of 41 from the free-throw line and did not record a 3-pointer.
The Sharks scored 28 points in the first quarter, 27 in the second, 26 in the third and 19 in the fourth.
GAR-FIELD 67, KING GEORGE 37: The Indians (2-8) snapped a seven-game losing streak Monday with a win at the James Monroe Tournament.
Cory Wilson led Gar-Field with 20 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 73, JUSTICE 46: DJ Slaughter tallied 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Coretez Lewis added 19 as the Wolves (7-6) won on the final day of the Mount Vernon Tournament.
GIRLS
COLGAN 56, GYWNN PARK 24: Alyssa Andrews and Kennedy Fuller each scored 15 points and Grace Damato 11 as the Sharks won their final game at the Title IX Tournament at the D.C. Armory.
Colgan (5-3) led 36-10 at halftime.
PENNSBURY 35, OSBOURN PARK 30: Maddie Scarborough led Osbourn Park (7-4) with 11 points at the Title IX Tournament at the D.C. Armory.
