BOYS
FOREST PARK 64, CHANTILLY 43: The Bruins advanced to Saturday’s championship game at the Joe Cascio Holiday Tournament at Falls Church High School. The final is at 9:15 p.m.
Kenneth Clark had 13 points for Forest Park. Tyler Smith added 9 and Kevin Johnson added 8 points. Forest Park (5-4) played good defense to hold Chantilly to 1 3 points for the game.
OSBOURN PARK 55, ST. PAUL’S 41: Ethan Wilson scored 26 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ win at the Governor’s Challenge, Salisbury (MD). Osbourn Park is now 6-4.
POTOMAC 56, LINDEN (NJ) 41: The Panthers outscored Linden 18-4 in the third quarter to pull away for the win at the Governor’s Challenge, Salisbury (MD).
Manny White led Potomac (8-2) with 15 points. He was 6 of 7 from the field, hitting all his shots from inside the 3-point line.
WOODBRIDGE 77, MIDLOTHIAN 51: Michael Cooper scored all his points in the third quarter to finish with 21 in the Vikings’ win at the Henrico Tournament. Shane Feden added 16. Woodbridge is now 4-4.
COURTLAND 61, GAR-FIELD 47: Cory Wilson led Gar-Field (1-7) with 17 points and 10 rebounds on the first day of the James Monroe Tournament.
BROOKE POINT 70, COLGAN 66: Tazir Smith scored 27 points, including 21 in the second half, of the Sharks’ loss at the James Monroe Tournament. Adric Howe added 20. Colgan falls to 4-5.
LAKE TAYLOR 90, FREEDOM 58: Lake Taylor jumped out to a 31-12 first-quarter lead at the LC Bird Tournament.
Ryan Tallent was Freedom’s leading scorer with 10 points. Freedom is 2-5.
GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 60, HYLTON 27: The Tigers (7-1) advanced to the third-place game at the Manassas Park High School Tournament.
Gabby Garrison scored 24 points, Alden Yergey 18 and Caiyian Smith 11.
Brentsville led 25-16 at halftime and recorded seven 3-pointers for the game.
COLGAN 55, FREDERICK DOUGLASS 39: On the first day of the Title IX Tournament at the DC Armory, Alyssa Andrews scored 25 points and Kennedy Fuller 15 in the Sharks’ victory. Colgan (4-2) plays again Saturday at noon against St. James.
STONEWALL JACKSON 51, T.C. WILLIAMS 48: Hannah Williams tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds and Zoe Kanti had 10 points and five assists as the Raiders (7-3) won at the Boo Williams Tournament.
CH FLOWERS 51, OSBOURN PARK 44: At the Title IX Tournament, Hailey Kellogg led Osbourn Park (6-3) with 21 points.
FLINT HILL 46, BATTLEFIELD 43: Kat Jenks finished as Battlefield’s leading scorer with 17 points on the second day of the Rebel Round Tournament at Fairfax High School.
Flint Hill outscored the Bobcats 26-15 in the second half. Battlefield (4-6) led at halftime 28-20.
LAKE BRADDOCK 62, PATRIOT 55: The Bruins used a 19-9 third-quarter burst to get past the Pioneers (5-4) on the second day of the Oakton Tournament.
Elena Bertrand led Patriot with 18 points and Lauryn Moore had 13. Kayla Amoah added 10 rebounds.
OTHER SCORES
Urbana 47, Freedom 23
