BOYS
MANASSAS PARK 64, COLGAN 61 (OT): The Cougars won the championship game of their tournament Friday.
Cameron Dixon led Manassas Park with 13 points.
Adric Howe had 21 points for Colgan and Trenton Penn 15.
PATRIOT 59, HAYFIELD 54: Jackson Ford scored 12 points and Zack Blue 11 in the Pioneers’ win at the South Lakes Invitational.
Trailing by one going into the fourth quarter, Patriot (2-1) outscored Hayfield 13-7 in the fourth.
CHANTILLY 68, GAR-FIELD 67: Cory Wilson went for 28 points and 18 rebounds for Gar-Field on the first day of the Fairfax Tip-Off Tournament.
Carlton Harris added 15 for the Indians (1-1).
Chantilly was 12 of 30 from the 3-point line.
KETTLE RUN 65, BRENTSVILLE 58: Ryan Stevens had 18 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for Brentsville (0-2).
Bronco Deeds added 12 points.
COLONIAL FORGE 69, BROOKE POINT 62: Martin Kawa had 21 points, Trevor Franklin 20 and Watavien Favors 15 for Colonial Forge.
GIRLS
STONEWALL JACKSON 54, POTOMAC 44: Hannah Williams scored 21 points and added eight rebounds and nine steals in the Raiders’ non-district win Friday.
Zoe Kanti had 15 points and eight assists for Stonewall (2-1).
