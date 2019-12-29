GIRLS
OSBOURN 34, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 32: Maia Williams scored the game-winner with two seconds left off a layup as the Eagles won the Manassas Park High School Christmas Tournament Saturday.
Amiyana Williams led Osbourn (8-2) with 14 points. Amiyana Williams, named the tournament’s most valuable player, also had four steals and shot 50 percent from the field.
Love Delaney added six points, nine rebounds and four steals, Stephanie Taylor with seven points and Fantasia Payne had five points, five steals and one a crucial 3-pointer.
BRENTSVILLE 47, KETTLE RUN 26: The Tigers (8-1) converted eight three-pointers in Saturday’s third-place game at the Manassas Park High School Christmas Tournament.
Alden Yergey led Brentsville with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Caiyan Smith had 17 points.
OSBOURN PARK 64, NAZARETH 35: Maddie Scarborough scored 15 points and Jo Raflo 14 in the Yellow Jackets’ win at the Title IX Tournament at the DC Armory.. Raflo recorded four 3-pointers as Osbourn Park improves to 7-3.
ST. JAMES 53, COLGAN 42: Alyssa Andrews had 21 points and Kennedy Fuller 11 for Colgan (4-3) at the Title IX Tournament at the DC Armory.
BOYS
PATRIOT 63, WESTSIDE 50: Darrel Johnson scored 12 points and Chad Watson 11 as the Pioneers (7-4) went 2-0 at the EZ Stop Inaugural Tournament in New Richmond, West Virginia.
Patriot shot 58 percent from inside the 3-point line.
COLGAN 58, GAR-FIELD 47: Nazir Smith scored 16 points, Noah Wheatley 13 and Adric Howe 12 in the Sharks’ second-day win at the James Monroe Tournament. Colgan is now 5-5.
For Gar-Field (1-8), Cory Wilson had 22 points and Jerome Warwick 16.
ANNANDALE 53, FOREST PARK 49: The Bruins (5-5) lost in the championship game of the Joe Cascio Holiday tournament at Falls Church High School.
Forest Park was led by KC Clark with 10 points (who made the all tournament team). Tyler Smith added 10 and Kevin Johnson added 9 points.
LC BIRD 73, FREEDOM 41: Justice Dixon led Freedom (2-6) with 11 points.
SETON 83, BATTLEFIELD 77 (OT): Seton improved to 7-5 win Saturday at the Westfield Tournament. Battlefield falls to 7-5.
PIKESVILLE 67, WOODBRIDGE 57: Shane Feden had 22 points and seven rebounds for Woodbridge (4-5) on the final day of the Henrico Tournament.
