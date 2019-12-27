BOYS
POTOMAC 63 OAKDALE 58: The Panthers scored the game’s first nine points and never trailed to win their opening game Thursday at the Governor’s Challenge, Salisbury (MD). The victory gave Potomac (7-2) the program’s 700th career win.
The Panthers posted their first varsity victory Feb. 19, 1982. It was Potomac’s only win during that inaugural varsity season in going 1-19 overall.
Since then, the Panthers have claimed three state titles (1995, 2014, 2016) and reached states 15 times.
On Thursday, four players reached double figures. Tyrell Harris had 19 points followed by Kyle Honore with 14, Rakim Lamarre with 11 and Manny White with 10.
Harris was 6 of 9 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Overall, Potomac was 19 of 26 from the field inside the 3-point line.
The Panthers led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-15 at halftime.
FOREST PARK 54, HERNDON 49: In the 1st round of the Joe Cascio Holiday Tournament at Falls Church High School, Kenyani Lee led Forest Park (4-4) with 18 points.
Tyler Smith added 12 points and Kyle Bond nine points and key rebounds and blocks throughout the game.
Forest Park advances to the second round Friday vs Chantilly High School at 4 p.m.
MEADOWBROOK 83, WOODBRIDGE 67: In the first day of the Henrico Tournament, Jelani Wingate had 11 points and Michael Cooper and Dylan Simmons 10 each in the Vikings’ loss.
LINGAMORE 69, OSBOURN PARK 61: Ethan Wilson scored 38 points in the Yellow Jackets’ loss at the Governor’s Challenge, Salisbury (MD).
Wilson was 11 of 20 from the field, including 3 of 6 from the 3-point line, and 13 of 16 from the free-throw line. He also had nine rebounds.
Dominic Shoemaker added 10 points. Osbourn Park falls to 5-4.
OTHER SCORES
Stone Bridge 90, Stonewall Jackson 52
Yorktown 74, Battlefield 70
Lake Braddock 100, Hylton 66
Colonial Forge 64, Osbourn 52
GIRLS
MILLER SCHOOL 63, STONEWALL JACKSON 61: The Miller School won Thursday’s opening game at the Boo Williams Tournament on a basket with five seconds left in regulation.
Hannah Williams led Stonewall Jackson (6-3) with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Zoe Kanti added 16 points and six assists and Ana Umana 10 points.
ROBINSON 56, PATRIOT 54: Elena Bertrand had 12 points and Taylor Booker 11 in the Pioneers’ loss at the Oakton High School Tournament.
Kayla Amoah recorded 13 rebounds for Patriot (5-3).
OTHER SCORES
Fairfax 45, Battlefield 42
