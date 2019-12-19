BOYS
POTOMAC 75, WOODBRIDGE 34: Four players reached double figures Wednesday as the Panthers won their fifth straight.
Tyrell Harris led the way with 16 points. Kejahn Rainey added 13, Kyle Honore 12 and Rakim Lamarre with 10.
Potomac (1-0 in Cardinal District, 5-1 overall) jumped out to a 36-13 halftime lead.
HYLTON 82, FREEDOM 68: Courtenay Houston scored 20 points followed by Kelby Garnett with 15 and Gregory Maddux-Velez and Marquis Arrington each with 14 as the Bulldogs (1-0, 2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by winning its Cardinal District opener.
Nasir Kelly scored 20 points for Freedom (0-1, 1-3) and Justice Dixon 12.
FOREST PARK 48, GAR-FIELD 31: Tyler Smith scored 13 points and Kevin Johnson 12 and Keyani Lee 11 in the Bruins’ Cardinal District win. Johnson added four assists and three steals for Forest Park (1-0, 3-3).
Cory Wilson recorded 10 points for Gar-Field (0-1, 1-5).
COLGAN 61, STONEWALL JACKSON 46: Tazir Smith had 16 points, Adric Howe 14 and Trenton Penn 10 in the Sharks’ non-district win. Colgan improves to 4-3 overall.
GIRLS
FOREST PARK 58, GAR-FIELD 19: Kayla Burton and Lauren Palmateer both scored 11 points to lead Forest Park to a victory in its Cardinal District Opener. Angel Jones also scored 10 points for the Bruins (1-0, 3-4).
Jada Kines led Gar-Field (0-1, 0-6) in scoring with 10 points.
WOODBRIDGE 53, POTOMAC 50 : Amani Melendez and Rayne Williams each had 12 points for Woodbridge (1-0 in Cardinal District, 2-3 overall).
For Potomac (0-1, 2-5), Victoria Hinton scored 18 points and Natayvia Lipscomb 16.
SOUTH COUNTY 61, PATRIOT 51: Caitlin Blackman had 17 points and Tayler Booker 12 for Patriot (5-2).
