BOYS
FOREST PARK 79, VERITAS COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 71: In the first game of the DMV Elite Showcase held Saturday, at Osbourn Park High School, Kenneth Clark scored 32 points to lead Forest Park.
Clark also grabbed 10 rebounds and added 2 steals and 2 blocks.
Center Kyle Bond added 10 points and 8 rebounds to pace the Bruins inside. Forest Park guards Kevin Johnson and Tyler Smith added 11 and 10 points respectively to round out the double figure scorers. The Bruins are now 1-1 and play next vs Osbourn Park on Tuesday.
Veritas Collegiate was led by Bryce Hawkins and DJ Dormu with 19 and 17 points respectively. Levi Morales rounded out the double figure scorers with 11 points.
VARINA 66, WOODBRIDGE 60: At the DMV Elite Showcase at Osbourn Park, Michael Cooper led Woodbridge (0-2) with 17 points followed by Shane Feden with 15 and Dylan Simmons with 11.
Feden and Simmons each had three 3-pointers.
BOWIE (MD) 60, OSBOURN PARK 54: Ethan Wilson led Osbourn Park with 18 points in the final game of the DMV Elite Showcase.
Bowie led 29-24 at halftime. Osbourn Park outscored Bowie 22-16 in the fourth quarter.
FREEDOM 51, NORTHUMBERLAND 47: Eric Downing had 14 points and Justice Dixon 13 in the Eagles victory. Dixon also recorded eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks for Freedom (1-1).
HERITAGE 70, HYLTON 69: Nathan Arrington led Hylton (1-2) with 16 points. Kelby Garnett added 15 and Courtenay Houston 11.
FAIRFAX 66, GAR-FIELD 34: Marcus Young scored 16 points for Gar-Field Saturday at the Fairfax High School Tip-Off Tournament.
Fairfax led 45-14 at halftime,
GIRLS
DEEP CREEK 48, POTOMAC 39: Natavia Lipscomb scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the second half for Potomac at the Princess Anne Tip-Off Classic Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.