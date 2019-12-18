GIRLS
OSBOURN 62, MANASSAS PARK 32: Amiyanna Williams led Osbourn (5-1) with 21 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Love Delaney added 12 points, six rebounds and six steals. The Eagles recorded 21 steals for the game.
PATRIOT 52, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 39: Caitlin Blackman scored 17 points and Elena Bertrand 16 in the Pioneers’ home victory Tuesday.
BOYS
SOUTH COUNTY 78, BATTLEFIELD 71: Jordan Radford and Trevor Bounds combined for eight 3-pointers and 41 points in the Bobcats’ loss Tuesday.
Radford had 22 points and four 3’s and Bounds 19 points and four 3’s. Battlefield falls to 6-2.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 56, PATRIOT 33: Freedom shot 71 percent from the field overall, including going 21 of 28 from 2-point range.
Ellis Nayeri led Patriot (5-3) with nine points. The Pioneers shot 27 percent from the field.
