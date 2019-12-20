BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 71, ANNANDALE 69: Michael Cooper scored 13 points and Nazir Armstrong and Dylan Simmons 12 each in the Vikings' non-district win Thursday Woodbridge is now 2-3 overall.
SOUTH COUNTY 71, PATRIOT 69: Patriot (5-4) led 29-27 at halftime and the score was tied 41-all going into the fourth quarter.
Chad Watson tallied a team-high 16 points for Patriot, which shot 53 percent from the field and was 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.
GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 40, FAUQUIER 35: Cai Smith had 10 points and Gabby Garrison and Alden Yergey nine each as the Tigers improved to 6-0.
