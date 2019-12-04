BOYS
OSBOURN PARK 76, WT WOODSON 75: The Yellow Jackets (2-0) held off the Cavaliers down the stretch Tuesday.
Osbourn Park led by 21 in the third quarter. After converting its first free throw, WT Woodson missed the second one, which Osbourn Park rebounded to secure the win.
Rahim Woni led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. Ethan Wilson had 18 and Cameron Cole 11.
ST. ANNE’S BELFIELD 81, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 76: DJ Slaughter scored 28 points and Coretez Lewis 25 as the Wolves fell to 1-1.
GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 53, LIBERTY-BEALETON 35: Alden Yergey led the Tigers (2-0) with 20 points followed by Cara Vollmer with 13 and Gabby Garrison with 12.
