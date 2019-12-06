BOYS
COLGAN 42, SETON 40: Adric Howe led the Sharks (1-1) with 17 points in Thursday’s win at the Manassas Park High School Tournament.
RIVERSIDE 55, HYLTON 52: Courtenay Houston led the Bulldogs (1-1) with 25 points in Thursday’s loss at the Heritage-Leesburg High School Tip-Off Tournament.
OTHER SCORES
Briar Woods 51, Battlefield 49
Centreville 58, Patriot 44
GIRLS
PATRIOT 59, BROOKE POINT 50: Lauryn Moore recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds in the Pioneers’ non-district win Thursday.
Caitlin Blackman added 17 and Elena Bertrand 13 as Patriot improved to 2-0.
BRENTSVILLE 53, KETTLE RUN 23: Alden Yergey led the Tigers (3-0) with 16 points. Cara Vollmer had 15 and Cai Smith with 11.
OTHER SCORES
South Lakes 58, Battlefield 32
