GAR-FIELD 65, STONEWALL JACKSON 59 (OT): The Indians outscored the Raiders 11-5 in the first overtime period to win Monday’s non-district season opener.
Syrell Grier led Gar-Field with 15 points. Jerome Warwick added 14, Cory Wilson 12 and Marcus Young 12.
Jaden McKenzie led Stonewall with 13 points and Lorenzo Nichols 12.
Stonewall was 7 of 28 from the 3-point line. Gar-Field outrebounded the Raiders 33-27. Alex Garcia had a game-high 14 rebounds for Gar-Field.
OSBOURN PARK 72, COLGAN 49: Newcomer Rahim Woni scored a game-high 19 points Monday in the visiting Yellow Jackets’ season-opening victory.
The 6-foot-5 junior, who played last season at Stonewall Jackson and the Virginia Academy, tallied eight points in the first half and nine in the second.
Ethan Wilson added 15 points and Cameron Cole 11. Osbourn Park (1-0) converted seven 3-pointers and was 15 of 24 from the free-throw line.
Trenton Penn finished as Colgan’s top scorer with 13 points.
The Yellow Jackets led 31-24 at halftime.
PATRIOT 76, WOODBRIDGE 43: The visiting Pioneers (1-0) led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and 37-13 at halftime.
Zack Blue scored 17 points to lead Patriot. Tyler Stringer added 12 ponits and nine rebounds and Chad Watson scored 10.
Nazir Armstrong led Woodbridge (0-1) with nine points.
EDISON 77, POTOMAC 56: Edison led 42-25 at halftime. For the game, Edison was 11 of 21 from the 3-point line and shot 53 percent overall from the field.
Tyrell Harris led Potomac (0-1) with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
The Panthers were 3 of 19 from the 3-point line.
BATTLEFIELD 65, FREEDOM 62: For Freedom (0-1), Justice Dixon had 14 points, five rebounds and three seasons and Ryan Tallent 2 points.
Battlefield led 22-13 at the end of the first quarter and 43-32 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.