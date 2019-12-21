GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 45, BATTLEFIELD 35: Jo Raflo scored a game-high 17 points Friday as the visiting Yellow Jackets won their Cedar Run District season opener. Raflo converted three 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first half.
Osbourn Park (1-0, 6-2) outscored Battlefield (0-1, 4-4) 21-4 in the first quarter. Kat Jenks finished as the Bobcats’ leading scorer with 15 points.
STONEWALL JACKSON 70, OSBOURN 35: Hannah Williams recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, 12 steals and six assists as the Raiders improved to 1-0 in the Cedar Run District and 6-2 overall.
Maryan Yusef and Ana Umana added 11 and 10 points.
For Osbourn (0-1, 5-2), freshman Amiyanna Williams had 13 points 13 rebounds and 3 steals. Stephanie Taylor added 8 Points and 4 rebounds.
POTOMAC 53, FOREST PARK 46: For Potomac (1-1, 3-5), Natayvia Lipscomb scored 24 points and Victoria Hinton 12.
Janiah Jones led Forest Park (1-1, 3-5) in scoring with 14 points
COLGAN 51, HYLTON 13: Alyssa Andrews tallied 19 points and Kennedy Fuller 11 for the Sharks (1-0 in Cardinal District, 3-2 overall.
BOYS
POTOMAC 66, FOREST PARK 47: The host Panthers used a 24-4 second-quarter burst to pull away from the Bruins Friday in a Cardinal District win.
Kyle Honore led Potomac (2-0, 6-1) win 15 points followed by Lorin Hall with 12 and Tyrell Harris with 10.
Honore was 3 of 4 from the 3-point. Potomac as a team was 8 of 15 from the 3-point line. The Panthers have won six straight.
FREEDOM 58, GAR-FIELD 48: Ryan Tallent had 19 points, Justice Dixon 12 and Devonte Boyd 12 in the Eagles’ Cardinal District win.
The Eagles (1-1, 2-3) jumped out to a 22-10 first-quarter lead.
Cory Wilson led Gar-Field (0-2, 1-6) with 12 points.
HYLTON 59, COLGAN 48:Marquis Arrington scored 17 points, Kelby Garnett 13 and Courtenay Houston 11 in the Bulldogs' Cardinal District win. Hylton is now 2-0 in the district and 3-4 overall.
