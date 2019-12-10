BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 74, STONEWALL JACKSON 53: Nazir Armstrong led the visiting Vikings with 24 points in Monday’s non-district win. The senior did all his scoring in the second and fourth quarters. He recorded 15 points in the second period, including nine from 3-point range
Shane Feden added 11 points for Woodbridge (1-2).
COLGAN 55, RIVERBEND 46: Adric Howe scored 16 points, Trenton Penn 12 and Tazir Smith 11 as the Sharks evened their record at 2-2.
POTOMAC 54, OSBOURN 46: Manny White scored 25 points, Kyle Honore 12 and Tyrell Harris 11 in the Panthers’ win. White was 4 of 7 from the 3-point line and 7 of 16 overall from the field.
Potomac (2-1) led 29-17 at halftime.
BATTLEFIELD 75, HYLTON 58: For Hylton (1-3), Nathan Arrington had 16 points and Courtenay Houston 14.
SOUTH COUNTY 82, OSBOURN PARK 58: Ethan Wilson led Osbourn Park with 21 points, including 4 3’s. The Yellow Jackets (2-2) were unable to overcome a 17 point first-half deficit to the home standing South County Stallions.
In total, OP hit 8 3’s.
GIRLS
BATTLEFIELD 52, HYLTON 17: Kat Jenks was 7 of 12 from 3-point range Monday to finish with a game-high 21 points in the Bobcats’ non-district victory.
Monroe Bryant had 10 points for Battlefield (4-1).
BRENTSVILLE 73, INDEPENDENCE 50: Alden Yergey led the Tigers (4-0) with 25 points followed by Cai Smith with 18 and Gabby Garrison with 17. Smith also totaled 11 rebounds.
OSBOURN PARK 60, SOUTH COUNTY 46: Alex Harju had 14 points and Maddie Scarborough 13 points in the Yellow Jackets’ win. Osbourn Park is now 2-1.
