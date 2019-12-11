GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 36, FOREST PARK 25: Freshman Alana Powell led Osbourn Park with seven points.
The Yellow Jackets (3-1) outscored the Bruins (2-3) 22-7 in the first half.
POTOMAC 54, OSBOURN 42: Jewell Dixon had 14 points and Natayvia Lipscomb 13 in the Panthers’ non-district win Tuesday. Potomac is now 2-2.
For Osbourn (2-1), Love Delaney had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Freshman Amiyana Williams had 10 points, including going 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Osbourn led 21-15 at halftime.
PATRIOT 48, JOHN CHAMPE 43: Caitlin Blackman secured the Pioneers’ win in their Cedar Run District opener Tuesday by hitting two free throws late in the game.
Patriot (1-0, 3-0) outscored John Champe 22-14 in the fourth quarter. Blackman finished with 11 points, including going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Elena Bertrand scored 14.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 47, GEORGE MASON 44: Reina Washington scored 13 points and added five rebounds and five steals as the Wolves improved to 5-1 on the season.
Brianna Wydajewski added 12 points and five rebounds in the victory.
BOYS
JOHN CHAMPE 61, PATRIOT 56: The host Knights outscored the Pioneers 15-11 in the fourth to pull away for the Cedar Run District opening victory.
Patriot trailed 37-28 at halftime, but got within one going into the fourth quarter.
Zack Blue, Chad Watson and Jackson Ford each had 11 points for Patriot (0-1, 2-2).
John Champe shot 64 percent from inside the 3-point line and was 7 of 21 from outside the 3-point line. Patriot was 15 of 23 from inside the 3 and 6 of 20 from outside the 3-point line.
SETON 58, WAKEFIELD SCHOOL (THE PLAINS) 50: Seton’s Andrew Nguyen finished with a game-high 22 points, including 16 in the first half, and John Paul Vander Woude had 19. Seton is now 3-3.
Wakefield (1-2) was led by Alejandro Ford with 20 points. Brennan Whittington added 12.
