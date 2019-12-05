BOYS
POTOMAC 74, WT WOODSON 59: The Panthers used a 19-7 third quarter to break open the game.
The game was tied at 35-all at halftime.
Tyrell Harris scored 26 points for Potomac (1-1). He was 10 of 18 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Kyle Honore scored 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field and Manny White had 10 points.
Overall, Potomac shot 60 percent from the field.
BATTLEFIELD 62, FOREST PARK 58: Trevor Bounds led the Bobcats (2-0) with 24 points, including five 3-pointers.
Kenyani Lee had 18 points for Forest Park (0-1). Kyle Bond had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
HYLTON 54, OSBOURN 49: Nathan Arrington had 13 points, Gregory Maddux-Velez and Marques Artis each had 11 points and Courtenay Houston 10 for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Hylton totaled eight 3-pointers.
Manny Ojo led Osbourn (0-1) with 13 points. The Eagles trailed by as many as 19, but took a one-point lead in the fourth. Osbourn turned the ball over 23 times and shot 54 percent from the free-throw line.
COLONIAL FORGE 62, MOUNT VERNON 26: For Colonial Forge, Martin Kawa led the way with 22 points, six rebounds and four steals ad Trevor Franklin had 10 points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS
COLGAN 66, STONEWALL JACKSON 59: Alyssa Andrews and Kennedy Fuller combined for 48 points Wednesday in the Sharks’ non-district win.
Andrews finished with 28 points, including going 14 of 14 from the free-throw line. Fuller had 20 and was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Grace Damato added 10 points for Colgan (1-1).
For Stonewall (1-1), Hannah Williams scored 30 points and added 10 rebounds and six steals and Zoe Kanti had 13 points.
BATTLEFIELD 48, FOREST PARK 44: Kat Jenks scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Battlefield (2-0). Jenks scored all 17 points from the free throw line. Monroe Bryant had 14 points and made 4 threes. Battlefield outscored Forest Park 14-9 in the fourth and for the game shot 21 free throws to Forest Park’s 3. Janiah Jones scored 10 points for Forest Park (0-2).
OSBOURN 52, HYLTON 23: Love Delaney led the Eagles (2-0) with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Fantasia Payne had 10 points and 10 steals over the last three quarters.
PATRIOT 55, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 23: Elena Bertrand scored 19 points and Caitlin Blackman 11 in the Pioneers’ season-opening win.
Lauryn Moore grabbed nine rebounds and Blackman added five assists and seven steals.
Patriot led 25-14 at halftime.
MCLEAN 63, OSBOURN PARK 57: Jo Raflo had 17 points for Osbourn Park (1-1).
