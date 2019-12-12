BOYS
OSBOURN PARK 78, GAR-FIELD 43: Five players reached double figures as the Yellow Jackets improved to 4-2 with Wednesday’s non-district win.
Ethan Wilson tallied 16 points followed by Rahim Woni with 14, Dominic Shoemaker with 15, Logan Dwyer with 11 and Jayden Ross with 10.
Jerome Warwick had 11 points and A.J. Kargbo 10 for Gar-Field (1-3).
OSBOURN 66, FREEDOM 47: Josh Newland scored 18 points and recorded four of the team’s 10 3-pointers for the Eagles (2-3). Quian Anderson added 10 points.
For Freedom (1-2), Nasir Kelly totaled 13 points.
PATRIOT 58, COLGAN 53: Zack Blue led Patriot (3-2) with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field.
For Colgan (2-3), Noah Wheatley had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, Tazir Smth 13 and DJ Chandler 10.
POTOMAC 73, HAYFIELD 54: Kyle Honore scored 17 points, Tyrell Harris 16 and Lorin Hall 15 in the Panthers’ non-district win.
Potomac (3-1) was 11 of 18 from the 3-point line and shot 55 percent overall from the field.
GEORGE MASON 49, MANASSAS PARK 42: Jace Garza finished as Manassas Park’s leading scorer with 14 points. The Cougars are now 3-2.
GIRLS
COLGAN 53, PATRIOT 36: Kennedy Fuller scored 18 points and Alyssa Andrews 13 Wednesday as the Sharks handed the Pioneers their first loss of the season.
Colgan is now 2-1.
Caitlin Blackman had 10 points for Patriot (3-1).
OSBOURN PARK 58, GAR-FIELD 5: Katie Lemanki had 11 points and Alana Powell 10 points for Osbourn Park (4-1). Gar-Field (0-4) scored all its points in the first half.
OSBOURN 55, FREEDOM 20: Amiyanna Williams had 12 points and 10 steals and Fantasia Payne 12 points and 4 steals in the Eagles’ win. Osbourn improves to 3-1.
HAYFIELD 51, POTOMAC 30: Victoria Hinton led Potomac (2-3) with 13 points.
Kendall Dunham led Hayfield with 22 points.
NORTH STAFFORD 50, HYLTON 25: The Wolverines (3-0) outscored the Bulldogs (0-4) 37-9 at halftime.
