BOYS
PATRIOT 69, HYLTON 58: Tyler Stringer scored 18 points, Trey Nelson 12, Jackson Ford 12 and Zack Blue 10 as the Pioneers improved to 4-2 overall.
Stringer was 8 of 11 from the field.
Nathan Arrington led Hylton (1-4) with 23 points.
COLGAN 66, BROOKE POINT 63: Adric Howe had 22 points, Noah Wheatley 14, Tazir Smith 13 and Trenton Penn 12 for Colgan (3-3). Howe had 14 points in the second half.
OSBOURN 51, GAR-FIELD 38: Manny Ojo and Isaiah Breeding each had 13 points and Hugh Massey 11 for Osbourn.
Marcus Young led Gar-Field (1-4) with 11 points Osbourn (3-3) held a 29-14 halftime lead.
RYE COUNTRY DAY 58, FOREST PARK 55: On the first day of the Dan Dinan Classic in New York, Kenneth Clark led Forest Park (1-3) with 15 points.
COLONIAL FORGE 77, MOUNTAIN VIEW 50: The Forge bounced back from a loss to Riverbend on their home court earlier in the week with a dominating win on the road. The Eagles improved to 3-1 overall on the year and upped their Commonwealth District mark to 2-1 with the win.
Senior Martin Kawa tossed in 31 points and Trevor Franklin had 15 to lead Colonial Forge.
GIRLS
PATRIOT 73, HYLTON 22: Elena Bertrand and Lauryn Moore each had 13 points and Briana Griffin 11 in the Pioneers’ victory.
Patriot (4-1) shot 56 percent from the field and led 47-13 at halftime.
OSBOURN 62, GAR-FIELD 16: Love Delaney scored 20 points, including going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three steals for Osbourn (4-1).
Fantasia Payne had 19 points and 10 steals, Amiyanna Williams 8 points and seven rebounds and Maia Williams seven points and 4 steals.
