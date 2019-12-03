POTOMAC 70, COLONIAL FORGE 66 (OT): The visiting Panthers outscored the Eagles 12-8 in the first overtime to win Monday’s season opener.
Colonial Forge tied the game at the end of regulation on a 3-pointer.
Natayvia Lipscomb led Potomac (1-0) with 21 points, including eight in overtime. Sierra Mulkey added 12 and Jewell Dixon 10.
STONEWALL JACKSON 77, GAR-FIELD 11: All eight Stonewall players scored Monday.
Hannah Williams led the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals followed by Toyah Gomes with 14, Ana Umana with 13 points, Amanie Bunchu with 10, Zoe Kanti with 10. Kanti also had 10 assists and four steals. Goines added seven rebounds.
BRENTSVILLE 52, HYLTON 9: For Brentsville, Cara Vollmer had 15 points and Gabby Garrison and Alden Yergey 14 each.
OAKTON 48, FOREST PARK 44: For the host Bruins (0-1), Angel Jones had 21 points and Celebria Peacock eight.
OTHER SCORES
Osbourn 46, Mountain View 28
Battlefield 66, Freedom-Woodbridge 22
