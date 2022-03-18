A year after COVID-19 affected turnout, other local high school baseball programs besides Hylton still are struggling to fill varsity and junior varsity rosters.
Class 6 Freedom will not have a team for the second straight season after no one applied for the head coaching position. The Eagles were scheduled to only play a junior varsity schedule again as they rebuild their program.
Traditional power Potomac will have only a varsity team for the second consecutive season at the Class 6 level.
Potomac first-year head coach Brian Blanton said he kept 23 players, but only has 18 jerseys available. He plans to rotate younger players in to help them adjust to the game’s speed. The Panthers return four starters and have 11 seniors overall.
“With us losing so many seniors this year, I’m trying to win while developing the younger talent at the same time,” Blanton said.
Fellow Cardinal District member Gar-Field had 26 players come out, allowing the Red Wolves to field varsity and junior varsity teams after having only varsity in 2021. Forest Park and Woodbridge, which each had 40 players come out, and Colgan, which had a program-best 46, will have varsity and junior varsity teams as well.
While not as high as years ago, turnout for high schools in the county’s western end is consistently higher than on the east end. Battlefield started with 56 players on the first day of tryouts, Patriot 52, first-year Gainesville 48 and Brentsville 39.
Battlefield, Patriot and Gainesville will have junior varsity programs in the Cedar Run District, along with Osbourn Park. Without the benefit of a senior class, baseball is Gainesville’s only junior varsity sport this spring.
Unity Reed and Osbourn have only varsity baseball teams. Class 3 Manassas Park also will have only a varsity team after having no baseball team in 2021.
