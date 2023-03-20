Defending Class 6 state champion Freedom-Woodbridge will host DeMatha (MD) in a regular-season matchup Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
The game will be shown via livestream on the Flo Network. There is also a possibility ESPN-3 will broadcast the game as well, Freedom head coach Darryl Overton said.
The two schools have scrimmaged the last two seasons, but this will be the first time they have met in the regular season.
DeMatha is a traditional power from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference who finished 10-2 last season.
Overton said DeMatha head coach Bill McGregor reached out to see if they could meet in the regular season if available dates worked out for both teams.
“They’ve shown us a lot of respect and they like what we do,” Overton said. “I was the only high school coach to speak at their coaches clinic and some of their assistants I know through the youth leagues. We have a decent relationship and there’s mutual respect.”
This is a two-game series. In 2024, Freedom will play at DeMatha.
Overton said St. John’s also reached out to see about a game. But Overton decided he couldn’t do both since Freedom typically has a much smaller turnout than schools like St. John’s. St. John’s defeated DeMatha for the 2022 WCAC title.
Besides DeMatha, Freedom’s non-district schedule includes a season-opener Aug. 25 at Coolidge (D.C.) and then at Richmond-area Varina Aug. 31.
Freedom finishes up the regular season hosting Fredericksburg area St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School Nov. 3. The rest of its 10-game schedule is against Cardinal District opponents.
Freedom went 15-0 in 2022 to capture the school’s first state title in football and the first one by a Prince William County high school since 2010.
The Eagles set a VHSL record, scoring 952 points in 2022 while holding opponents to 148 points, including six shutouts in the regular season. Freedom defeated James Madison 48-14 in the state final.
Overton was named the Class 6 state football coach of the year. His nephew, sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr., was the offensive player of the year. Senior TJ Bush was the defensive player of the year.
Freedom returns most of its players, including all but one of its key skill players. That player, sophomore JuJu Preston, announced March 13 was transferring to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore for his junior and senior years.
Preston caught 48 passes for 921 yards and 21 touchdowns to earn first-team all-state honors at wide receiver. He was also a second-team all-state punt returner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.