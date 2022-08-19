On the gym wall closest to Colgan’s atrium resides a newly unveiled team picture commemorating the Sharks’ Class 6 state volleyball championship.
On the court during practice, an experienced and deep group of players dart around with enthusiasm and intensity as head coach Keith Mesa instructs and encourages.
And on the back of each volleyball player’s workout shirt is a mantra held over from last season that says, “Time To Go To Work.”
Taken together, the three images explain why the Sharks are capable of successfully defending their state title.
Unlike 2021 when they rode a late-season surge to finish 28-4, capture Colgan’s first state title since the school opened in 2016 and the first volleyball title won by a Prince William County high school since 2003, the Sharks enter this fall as the team to beat.
The prediction comes with the potential of added stress. They are well aware of how large the target on their back looms. It was no secret the team might feel this way. They constantly hear from observers asking whether they think they can win it all again and those who believe they will achieve that feat.
But they refuse to let it dictate their outlook. They addressed it at their initial team meeting as a way to get things out in the open. Mesa initiated the discussion by reminding them to breathe.
“It’s a lot of pressure trying to come back and repeat,” said senior Alexis Scipione. “But if we stay level-headed, that will keep the nerves down. I’m excited. It’s easy to play with this team. We’re all family.”
The five-time Cardinal District champions have six seniors and return all three of their all-state selections: senior Brielle Kemavor, the Class 6 player of the year who has committed to Brigham Young University, junior Paula Sigurani, a first-team pick at libero, and Scipione, a second-team choice.
Colgan has lost only one district match in the past five years (in 2019 to Forest Park).
There’s no doubt the Sharks are skillful and experienced enough to capture another state title. But they also know it starts here in the gym with reminders of what they’ve accomplished and what they are capable of accomplishing again.
“This is where we need to get better,” said junior Aubrey Hatch, a three-year varsity starter.
