Gar-Field's defense shined Friday night, combining for five sacks and two interceptions to kick off Homecoming Weekend in a celebratory fashion with a 13-0 shutout of the Hylton Bulldogs.

The defensive output began early as junior De’amonte Ferrufino intercepted Tyler Rekdal, followed by a Marvin Perriera sack that provided a majority of the action in a scoreless first quarter.

All scoring action came in the second quarter. Omar Diallo opened the quarter with a connection to Isaiah Crockett for a 40-yard touchdown pass, and junior running back Jordan Terry closed it with a short run into the end zone to extend the Gar-Field lead to 13-0.

A subsequent extra point attempt was blocked. Defensive highlights for the Wolves included a sack by Amonte Thompson and another by Kyle Beer.

In the third, a Gar-Field drive ended just short of the end zone when a Diallo fumble was picked up by Hilton junior Andres Gardner. The last of the action for the quarter came when Thompson registered yet another sack with just under three minutes left.

The fourth quarter was relatively uneventful, although mostly dominated by the Red Wolves. Terry kicked things off by returning a punt for a touchdown, although it was later called back due to a flag.

Hylton made a late attempt at a score in the waning seconds of the game, but senior Elyjah Ghameshlougy broke it up with an interception in the end zone with 45 seconds left.

Gar-Field Head Coach Tony Keiling, Sr. praised his team’s defensive efforts Friday night, in particular their willingness to take shots and run to the ball. “Ryan Adams, Marvin Pereira, and Malachi Wood-Valentine all made a lot of big plays.” He said. “Offensively, Omar Diallo continues to shine.”

In terms of the rest of the season, he emphasized running the ball and continuing to have production from special teams.

Gar-Field (5-3) plays next against Battlefield (8-0), a home contest next Friday at 7 p.m.

Hylton (3-5) plays again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Freedom on October 30.