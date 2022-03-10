Ever since winning a state title while coaching Forest Park, Chrissy Kelly’s coaching approach has always put defense at the forefront.

So it hasn’t been surprising that Osbourn Park’s defense has been so dynamic and has put Kelly’s team on the cusp of possibly winning a state title, though this one won’t be easy as the Yellow Jackets face defending champion Madison (26-2) in the Class 6 title game Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

How has Osbourn Park (26-1) been able to become even more prolific on defense this season than in season’s past? Kelly said she spent a lot of time watching film of women’s college basketball, including taking an in-depth look at the defensive techniques employed by Vic Schaefer, longtime coach of the University of Texas’ Lady Longhorns.

Kelly said she made a slight tweak to her defensive philosophy, using a mirror drill that encourages sprinting to a spot rather than sliding in order to beat a ballhandler off the dribble.

“After watching the film, I thought this makes so much more sense than traditional defensive techniques,” Kelly said.

After changing her approach, Kelly has watched as Osbourn Park has held opponent after opponent to fewer than 50 points. Players like Danielle Darfour and Class 6 Region B player of the year Hailey Kellogg have led the defensive charge and it has paid dividends.

“That tiny change in defensive philosophy has been game-changing,” Kelly said.

Another thing to watch for Friday is Osbourn Park’s composure, which paid strong dividends in the Yellow Jackets’ state semifinal victory over Thomas Dale Monday night.

“I’ve always encouraged these girls not to stay stuck, not to dwell on mistakes,” Kelly said. “In 32 minutes of basketball, mistakes are going to happen, but when you miss a layup or make a key turnover at a critical point of the game, what determines the outcome is whether you stay stuck on it or not. You can’t keep dwelling on the past or it will affect your next shot, or your next play.”

Two other factors that are sure to come into play on Friday are the team’s unity and leadership.

Kelly praised the team’s on-floor decision making throughout the season and especially during critical points in games.

“These girls make great on-court decisions without me,” Kelly said. “They believe in themselves. I’ve encouraged them to always be the best version of themselves and they have consistently done that. Belief in what they can do as a team, belief in each other and how they do it is an important factor.”

The final important aspect of what could result in a state title is the leadership shown by two of the team’s most prominent players. Each member of the team contributes vital ingredients, Kelly said, but two players have shown significant leadership throughout the season—Kellogg and junior Kori Cole.

Kelly said Kellogg is one of the most mentally tough players she has come across in her coaching career.

“Players like her don’t come around very often,” Kelly said of Kellogg. “I’ve been waiting for her to have the confidence in her[self] that I have in her. She’s a leader on and off the court and the key to leading groups is sometimes leading groups that are nothing like you. She understands everything the others bring to the table and what their individual strengths are. She understands how to blend Kori’s ridiculously strong leadership skills [with hers]. Our team is very comfortable in who they are.”