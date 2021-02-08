The local high school boys and girls regular-season basketball schedule required reshuffling due to late starts, COVID-19 protocols and some last minute inclement weather. But despite the challenges created by the pandemic, the season moves forward today with opening regional contests.
No Prince William County, city of Manassas or Manassas Park team ended up playing a full 14-game regular-season schedule, the maximum number of games permitted under the compressed Virginia High School League plan that allows all sports from the three seasons to compete this school year starting with the winter sports.
The basketball regular-season officially began Dec. 21. Prince William County Public Schools pushed the start date back a week. The Colgan girls team and the Patriot girls team played the most games (13) of any local public school basketball programs
Mandatory 14-day quarantines caused the most disruption to the schedule after forcing some boys and girls programs to pause their seasons.
With such a tight time frame to stay on track for postseason play and prioritize the completion of district games first, there was little room to reschedule postponed non-district games, especially at the end.
The snowstorm from two weekends ago hampered the schedule more since the bad weather occurred on the last week of the regular season. Regional games will run Feb. 8, 10 and 12.
With no state quarterfinals this season, the state tournament begins Feb. 16 with the semifinals (Feb. 17 is the snow date). The state finals are slated for Saturday, Feb. 20 (snow date is Feb. 22). All games will be held at the home site of the team at the top of the bracket, if that team meets the necessary requirements to host the event.
The VHSL’s “Championships +1” model allowed non-postseason qualifiers a chance to add one extra game to the schedule if they choose to do so.
Gar-Field and Forest Park’s boys, who both had to stop team-related activities once each during different times of the season and enter 14-day quarantines in adherence to COVID-19 protocols, will take advantage of the opportunity to play one more game. The two meet Tuesday at Gar-Field. Forest Park is 4-7 overall and Gar-Field 1-8.
Regions used point systems, scaled-down brackets and in some cases a completed district schedule to determine postseason seeding for the eight-team Class 6 Region B and Class 3 Region B tournaments.
Three Cardinal District, three Cedar Run and two Commonwealth District teams qualify for the Class 6 Region B Tournament. There are 16 schools in the region with 13 of them from Prince William County and the city of Manassas.
The Cedar Run District used district finish to determine its top three boys and girls teams as did the Cardinal District for its girls teams. The Cardinal District used a point system to determine its boys qualifiers.
The six-team Cardinal District girls played all 10 of their league games as did the six-team Cedar Run District boys.
The Class 3 Region B, which includes Brentsville and Manassas Park, used a point system as well in determining a smaller field this season. Last season, each school from the 13-team region was eligible for postseason play. But time constraints forced the region to cut the total down to eight this year. Only one school, Armstrong, did not have a winter sports season.
