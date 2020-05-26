Editor's note: This story was originally scheduled to run in March before the pandemic forced the cancellation of Hoops Fest March 26 at Osbourn Park.
Statistically speaking, Hannah Braley couldn’t have been in a better spot last spring as she walked across the stage inside James Madison University’s Convocation Center to receive her college diploma. Wearing a dark purple cap and gown with an apricot-colored hood, and a smile wide enough to stretch the length of the Shenandoah Valley, Braley shook an administrator's hand, paused briefly for pictures, and strolled off the stage confident in whichever career path she might take.
Based on data collected by the U.S. Department of Education, JMU was the top-ranked college in the state of Virginia last year with a 94.35 percent post-grad employment rate. Armed with the knowledge, skill, and ability to take her nursing talents anywhere in the country -- really, anywhere in the world -- Braley chose instead to return to her hometown of Manassas. Not only that, she chose to move back in with her parents and two younger brothers.
Yeah, she knew what that meant. It meant shifting her life into reverse. It meant sharing a bathroom again with her 18-year-old brother Jack, a senior at Osbourn Park High School.
It also meant that Hannah could spend more time with her mother, Dianne, who has been battling stage-four colorectal cancer the last few years. The opportunity to support the woman who raised her wasn’t one Hannah was willing to pass up.
Moving back in with her family wasn’t exactly a dream scenario for a soon-to-be 23-year-old college graduate with endless opportunities, but a necessary one.
Hannah never gave it a second thought.
“It was a very easy decision for me,” she said. “As much as I enjoyed my college experience, there was part of me that wished I was at home doing more to help, just to be there with them. You can’t take those opportunities for granted.”
That altruistic and selfless attitude has been a hallmark of the Braleys for generations. Hannah Braley’s maternal grandmother was one of the most active volunteers in Johnstown, Pa., and she instilled that mindset in Dianne, who has spent the last 20 years doing the same in Prince William County.
All three of Dianne’s children played sports at Osbourn Park, including Jack, who plays infield and pitcher for the Yellow Jackets’ baseball team. While her children played the games, Dianne was a fixture in the background helping the operations run smoothly. She has spent countless hours working in overheated concession stands, and she has also served as the Vice President of the Athletic Booster Club.
Dianne has always been there for her community, and her community is ready to return the favor.
She will be the recipient of the proceeds from Hoops Fest on Thursday night at Osbourn Park High School. The event, the 25th and final Hoops Fest produced by InsideNova, will begin at 7 p.m., and the doors will open at 6 p.m.
Osbourn Park Athletic Director Keith Laine said he couldn't think of a more worthy beneficiary.
“She’s just been one of those people who’s always active, always around the school, always willing to help,” Laine said. “Our boosters give us their blood, sweat, and tears. When you’re working in those concession stands, you’re sweating. This was our opportunity to say thank you and give back to her and her family.”
Last year’s Hoops Fest was held at Hylton High School, where $11,681 was raised for the family of Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Herrmann, a former football and baseball player at Hylton. Lt. Col. Herrmann was one of five Marines killed during a routine training exercise Dec. 6, 2018, when an F/A 18 Hornet fighter aircraft and a KC-130 refueling plane crashed 200 miles off the coast of Japan.
In 24 years, Hoops Fest has raised $173,008 for families in need.
* * * *
Dianne Braley was originally diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2017 after a seemingly routine colonoscopy not long after turning 50. With no family history, the diagnosis caught the entire family off guard, especially the severity: stage four. By that point, the cancer had spread to Dianne’s lungs, abdomen, and lymph nodes. The following summer, it got worse. After experiencing unusual lapses in balance and memory during a family vacation in Belize, Dianne was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was immediately prepped for surgery.
She’s bounced back and forth between the bi-weekly chemotherapy treatments, which are stronger and cause extreme fatigue and sickness, and the maintenance treatments, which are administered every three weeks and are far less taxing on the mind and body.
According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer diagnosis in the United States for both men and women and is expected to affect nearly 150,000 new patients in 2020. Since Dianne’s diagnosis, the ACS has adjusted its screening guidelines and now recommends testing at age 45, down from age 50.
Those stats and recommendations are not lost on Dianne, who is an active participant in online cancer discussion groups. Awareness is one of her passions, and it has caught the eye of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. She has twice been invited to speak in front of Congress. She was unable to make the trip last year, but if her condition keeps improving, a trip to Washington, D.C. later this year isn’t out of the question.
“You really don’t know unless you get checked,” she said. “I thought I had nothing to worry about. I had no family history, nothing. No indicator. No reason to go, but wow, look what happened.”
Dianne is currently undergoing another round of maintenance treatments, which allow her to act and feel more like herself. At this point, even trips to the grocery store, or coffee with an old friend, are a blessing.
“I’ve been just trying to get back to feeling myself and doing some volunteer work with the school,” Dianne said. “I like the interaction. Talking to people is good for me. It’s good therapy for everyone.”
Spring is right around the corner, which means baseball season is nearly upon us. It’s one of Dianne’s most cherished times of the year. She’s hoping to be well enough to attend most of Jack’s games, either as a proud mom in the bleachers or as the cheerful face serving up sodas and candy from the concession stand behind home plate.
* * * *
The fearlessness with which Dianne has attacked her cancer has amazed everyone, including those who know her best. It’s so hard to predict how anyone will react to such a devastating diagnosis and the painful road that lies ahead, even for the seemingly invincible ones.
“Everyone takes it for granted how strong and tough their mothers are,” Jack Braley said. “I’ve never noticed it before this. Now, it’s clear how strong and determined she is to get past this and move forward. It’s been eye-opening to see how strong of a person she is.”
That strength, Dianne said, comes not only from within, but also from the unconditional love and support she has received from family, friends, and strangers alike. And it all starts at home. Having the entire clan under one roof again gives Dianne a sense of comfort and normalcy that helps her approach every day with a smile and a balled-up fist, ready to take on whatever might come her way.
The Braleys try their best to sit down for an old-fashioned family dinner at least a few times a week, depending on everyone’s schedule. Even on the days when Dianne isn’t feeling the greatest, she enjoys resting in the family room and eavesdropping on the conversations at the kitchen table.
She knows it won’t last forever. Sam, her 21-year-old middle child, lives at home while working for the family business with his father, Pete. Jack will leave the nest in August to attend Christopher Newport University in Newport News, and Hannah (recently engaged) will likely settle down with her finance in their own place later this summer.
Today, however, is all that matters to Dianne. She’s learned not to put too much thought into what may or may not happen in the future, instead choosing to focus on the here and now and enjoy all that comes with having a house full of Braleys.
“I think about what’s important,” she said. “I think about my kids. It’s been great having them all home. I’m very lucky, very blessed. They wanted to be home and make memories.”
Hannah Braley has no regrets regarding the decision she made last spring to hit the pause button on her own life to move back home and support her family. And if you look closely enough at pictures from that celebratory day, the signs were there, written on the caps of some of JMU’s newest graduates.
And so the journey begins
Be the light in someone’s darkness
Let all that you do be done in love
The best is yet to come
“She pushes me to be a stronger person,” Hannah said of her mother. “We have such a strong family, and I’m so thankful for that. I’m realizing how hard it’s going to be to leave again.”
Ryan Sonner is a freelance writer based in Woodbridge. You can contact him at rsonner@gmail.com or at www.ryansonneronline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.