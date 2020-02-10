The Cardinal and Cedar Run district basketball tournaments will play a bigger role this season than in years past in determining who qualifies for regionals.
In the first year of the 16-team Class 6 Region B, eight total teams advance to regionals. At a minimum, the Cardinal and Cedar Run districts will send three teams each and the Commonwealth District one team.
The final opening depends on a number of factors.
The Commonwealth can advance two of its three Class 6 schools (Colonial Forge, Massaponax, Riverbend) if both finish in the top two of the district tournament as the champion and runner-up. Only the top four teams qualify for the Commonwealth Tournament which is Feb. 14 and Feb. 18 at the highest seed.
Otherwise, only the top district tournament finisher among those three schools advances to regionals.
If the Commonwealth only has one team go to regionals, then the Cardinal will fill out the other spot by sending four total. The Cedar Run will have the opportunity to advance four next season. This year’s regional tournament is Feb. 21, 25 and 28. There are no first-round byes in regionals.
The Cardinal and Cedar Run District regular-season champions receive the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, a first round bye in the district tournament and a No. 1 seed in regionals. The Cedar Run District regular-season second-place finisher also receives a first-round bye in the district tournament.
The other two or three spots are determined by how teams finish in the district tournament. The Cardinal District Tournament is Feb. 12, 14, and 18 and the Cedar Run District Tournament is Feb. 10, 12 and 14.
Three teams will advance to regionals based on the following guidelines:
If the #1 seed wins the district tournament, then:
- The #1 seed is the regular season champion
- The #2 seed is the tournament runner-up
- The #3 seed will be the highest seeded team that has been eliminated
If the #2, #3, #4, #5 or #6 seeded team wins the district tournament the following shall apply.
- The #1 seed is the regular season champion
- The #2 seed is the district tournament champion
- #3 will be the team who lost the tournament championship game
If four teams come out of the Cardinal District, that final spot will go to the highest seeded team left in the district tournament.
