More than $30,000 has been raised to help cover the cost of Kyle Honore’s funeral.

Cayla Smart, Kyle’s cousin, organized a fundraiser for the Honore family through GoFundMe. Smart said they needed to raise at least $30,000 to cover the necessary costs to return Kyle home and for the funeral arrangements.

Smart posted an update Sunday to let people know they had exceeded their goal. As of early Sunday evening, $32,972 money had been raised through 446 donors.

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet, but Smart said on her post that they will be posted as soon as they are finalized.

Kyle, a 2022 Potomac High School graduate and standout basketball player, died August 16 after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to local police.

Kyle was a freshman at the school, which is located 30 miles southeast of Charlotte. Kyle was dropped off at Wingate Aug. 14 by his parents.

Wingate Police Chief Craig Bradshaw said in a news release Aug. 17 that Kyle was hit by an eastbound train just before 10:45 p.m. Aug. 16 at a crossing along North Camden Street. Kyle was taken to the hospital, but died while being transported there, Bradshaw said.

The Wingate police department issued an update August 18 saying it has found "no evidence of foul play," but that the investigation is still going on.

On Sunday, Keith Honore, Kyle's father, sent a message via Twitter on behalf of his family thanking everyone for their support.

"On behalf of my children, Brandon, Keijon and Kam and my wife Nichole, I would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time. Our immediate family as well as our extended family, and close friends have received an overwhelming amount of calls and texts from the community. Please accept our apologies if we have not responded or answered. Right now we need both time and privacy to grieve and heal. Thank you all for understanding #ForeverKH11

Kyle was a first-team, all-state basketball selection this past season along with being the Class 6 Region B and Cardinal District Player of the Year in playing for his father. Keith Honore led Potomac for 17 seasons before retiring after this season as the Panthers' head boys basketball coach.

One reason Keith Honore decided to step down so he could see Kyle play in college. Keith Honore pulled double duty when another son, Keijon, competed closer at Virginia Wesleyan in Norfolk. But even doing both in-state stretched him.

Kyle was also all-state as a sophomore and junior.

Kyle was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter at point guard for Potomac who tallied 1,003 career points. Kyle averaged 19.3 points a game this past season. He signed with Division II Wingate after the high school season was over.