University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams announced Tuesday that Dumfries native Kendall Marshall is the program’s new director of recruiting.
Marshall started for two seasons for the Tar Heels (2010-12) and won the Bob Cousy Award his sophomore year as the nation’s top point guard. He left after his sophomore season for the NBA, where he was a first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns.
"We have two of the five most intelligent players I've been lucky enough to coach on my staff right now and that's Kendall and (Director of Operations) Sean (May)," says Williams. "From the first day Kendall stepped foot here he was just extremely intelligent. Kendall was the best I've ever had at pitching the ball ahead, the best I've ever had at knowing time and score, the best I've ever had at realizing how many fouls are on the big guys on the other team. He was a true quarterback and he was a true coach on the floor. I think he's going to eventually be a fantastic coach and I think he eventually will be a fantastic recruiter but he's not able to do that yet."
As a UNC sophomore, Marshall was a third-team Associated Press all-American and second-team all-ACC pick. He recorded an ACC single-season record for assists with 351 that season, a mark that was the fourth-most in NCAA history. He averaged 9.8 assists a game.
