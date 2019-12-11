With one minute remaining in regulation, Osbourn Park senior Ethan Wilson picked the pocket of Forest Park guard Tyler Smith and sprinted down the court for a thunderous two-handed slam dunk. The dunk punctuated Wilson’s 29-point performance and put an exclamation point on a 72–49 victory Tuesday for the host Yellow Jackets.
“We made Forest Park play our game tonight,” Wilson said after the blowout win. “Everyone knew what we had to do coming into tonight’s game.”
Wilson and his Osbourn Park teammates didn’t get out to the start they would have liked, trailing 19–16 after one period, but they overcame the deficit with a huge 21-point second quarter and took a 37–28 lead into halftime. Wilson paced the Yellow Jackets with 11 first-half points.
In the second half, Osbourn Park (3-2) continued playing tough perimeter defense, holding the visitors to just seven points in the third quarter. After three, they led 50–35 and the rout was on.
Just minutes into the fourth quarter, Logan Dwyer hit fellow sophomore Dominic Shoemaker on a beautiful backdoor pass to extend the Osbourn Park lead to 55–35, their biggest lead at that point. The Yellow Jackets continued pouring it on and finished the fourth quarter with 22 points, their best quarter of the game. Osbourn Park outscored Forest Park 22–14 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
“Pressure and discipline,” Osbourn Park head coach Jeremy Coleman said flatly after the game. “And moving forward, we need to continue working on pressure and discipline.”
“The most disciplined team wins,” he added.
Wilson led all scorers with 29 points, while junior Rahim Woni was the only other Yellow Jacket in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Dwyer chipped in nine points for Osbourn Park.
Forest Park (1-2) was led by Kevin Johnson and Kenyani Lee, who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Osbourn Park 72, Forest Park 49
Forest Park
Johnson (2 FG, 10–12 FT) 15 points, Lee (3 FG, 7–9 FT) 13 points, Smith (1 FG, 4–5 FT) 6 points, Draper (2 FG, 0–0 FT) 5 points, Farler (0 FG, 5–8 FT) 5 points, Bond (0 FG, 3–4 FT) 3 points, Clark (0 FG, 2–4 FT) 2 points, Yeboah (0 FG, 0–1 FT) 0 points, Lewis (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 points. Totals: 8 FG, 31–43 FT, 49 points
Osbourn Park
Wilson (7 FG, 12–14 FT) 29 points, Woni (5 FG, 0–1 FT) 10 points, Dwyer (1 FG, 6–10 FT) 9 points, Shoemaker (3 FG, 0–0 FT) 7 points, Ross (3 FG, 0–0 FT) 7 points, Oduro (1 FG, 2–4 FT) 4 points, Miller (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 3 points, Cazar (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 3 points, Yassin (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 points, Baccouche (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 points. Totals: 22 FG, 20–29 FT, 72 points
Halftime: Osbourn Park 37, Forest Park 28
3PT: Forest Park 2 (Draper, Johnson), Osbourn Park 8 (Wilson 3, Ross, Cazar, Dwyer, Shoemaker, Miller)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.