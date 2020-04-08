Ariana Moorer wanted out of Turkey. And so did the three other foreign-based players on her pro women’s basketball team in Ankara, the country’s capital.
News swirled around the world as other pro sports leagues announced at least the suspension of their seasons if not an outright cancellation due to the coronavirus.
But the pro teams in Turkey kept playing.
“We couldn’t believe they were still holding games, even without fans,” Moorer said. “We did not feel safe and felt like they were putting us in danger with the virus. [The government] said the cases were not high, but no one knew the number. I was not comfortable playing.”
Eventually, the leagues stopped, but with plans of resuming play. Moorer’s team encouraged her to stay in Turkey and wait things out. But the Hylton High School graduate decided to leave. She contacted her agent who made all the arrangements.
She arrived home March 21 after first flying into New York City and then to Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C.
“No one got tested,” Moorer said when she arrived at JFK Airport in New York City. “We got through on our passport and went our separate ways. It was interesting.”
While Moorer’s stay overseas was longer than she liked, two other local players were sent home immediately.
“Everything happened real fast,” said Potomac High School graduate Randy Haynes, who was in his first year playing for a team in Slovenia. “I was happy they wanted to send me home. At that point, the U.S. might not have let me back in.”
Christ Chapel graduate Stephen Brown had a similar experience.
“Our [general manager] told us we had the option of going home,” said Brown, who was in his first year playing in Germany. “Luckily we got out of there before it got bad and they shut the borders.”
Brown said he isn’t sure if he will go back if his season resumes play. The league has not officially cancelled its season. There were 14 games left when they postponed the season.
“I’m not sure how things are going to look,” Brown said. “I’m glad to be home. My birthday was [March 27]. It was good to celebrate that instead of being in another country.”
Haynes said his league’s season is over, but he was grateful that his team paid him for the rest of the season.
“That will hold me over,” Haynes said. “It helps a lot.”
Like Brown and Haynes, Moorer is in a holding pattern as well. She’d planned on returning to compete in Australia over the summer, but that season has been cancelled.
For the time being, she keeps checking in on family, especially her grandparents in Queens New York and in South Carolina.
“There’s definitely a lot to process,” Moorer said. “But people need to take this seriously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.