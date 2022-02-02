COLGAN 39, POTOMAC 37: The visiting Sharks held off the Panthers down the stretch Tuesday.

D’Vell Garrison scored 16 points and Skylar Smith 10 for Colgan (4-3 in Cardinal District, 10-4 overall).

The game was tied 30-all in the fourth before Colgan went up on 3-pointer and never relinquished the lead the rest of the way by converting a two-point basket and four free throws.

Kyle Honore hit a 3-pointer to get Potomac within two to close out the final score.

Honore led Potomac (5-3, 8-5), which has lost three straight, with 10 points.

The Panthers were 16 of 38 from the field, including 1 of 9 from the 3-point line, and 4 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Colgan was 13 of 34 from the field (3 of 12 from the 3-point line) and 10 of 18 from the free-throw line.

The Sharks led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime.

PATRIOT 53, OSBOURN 32: The host Pioneers outscored the Eagles 39-11 in the second half to improve to 11-0 in the Cedar Run District and 17-0 overall.

Patriot led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before Osbourn outscored them 10-1 in the second period to lead 21-14 at halftime.

Mike Ackerman had 14 points for Patriot followed by Nasir Coleman and Nick Marrero with 12 each.

Patriot shot 43 percent from the field (17 of 40) and 14 of 20 from the free-throw line. They were 5 of 13 from the 3-point line.

Osbourn was 11 of 27 from the field and 7 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Trey Barbour led Osbourn (5-6, 8-11) with 13 points.

WOODBRIDGE 69, HYLTON 46: Michael Cooper totaled 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks, Brian Jackson 17 points and six rebounds and Christian Blaine 10 points and eight rebounds as the host Vikings (7-0 in Cardinal District, 12-3 overall) won their fifth straight.

Kelby Garnett was the top scorer for Hylton (5-4, 13-6) with nine points.

FOREST PARK 49, GAR-FIELD 32: DK Moore scored 15 points, Sam Norfleet 10 and Brandon Edozie eight to go along with 10 rebounds as the host Bruins won their first Cardinal District game of the season.

Forest Park (1-7, 6-11) led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Red Wolves 17-5 in the second. The Bruins were 19 of 54 from the field and 8 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Gar-Field (1-8, 8-11) was 13 of 50 from the field, including going 1 for 13 from the 3-point line, and were 5 of 11 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Crockett and Braxton Williams led Gar-Field with seven points each.

BATTLEFIELD 63, GAINESVILLE 41: Maddux Tennant scored 17 points and Bryce Hammersley and Ryan Derderian 10 each as the Bobcats (9-2 in Cedar Run District, 13-3 overall) won their sixth straight.

Artem Hurtovenko scored 13 points for Gainesville (2-9, 7-12) and Phoenix Shahateet had 11.

UNITY REED 66, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 49: Sean Scott scored 17 points, Mahad Yusef 16 and Jalen Morrison 11 as the Lions (3-8 in Cedar Run District, 7-12 overall) won at home.

JOHN CHAMPE 71, OSBOURN PARK 58: Josh Okuadido scored 17 points and added seven rebounds, Logan Dwyer had 15 points and Trey Terrell 11 as the host Yellow Jackets dropped to 4-6 in the Cedar Run District and 8-9 overall.

Osbourn Park fell behind 22-4 at the end of the first quarter.