GAINESVILLE 53, BATTLEFIELD 39: Maddie McKenzie and Ella Nhek each scored 14 points and Kendyl Maxwell 13 as the first-year varsity program ensured a winning regular-season overall record.

The Cardinals are 6-6 in the Cedar Run District and 10-7 overall with two regular-season games remaining.

For Battlefield (4-7, 6-11), Reese Burch scored 15 points and Elyssia Brown and Juliana Bauer each had eight.

PATRIOT 58, OSBOURN 38: Sydnee Smith scored 13 points, Ella Negron 12 and Addisyn Banks 11 as the Pioneers (8-3 in Cedar Run District, 12-5 overall) won on the road.

For Osbourn (2-9, 6-13), Esther Nantume had 17 points.

Potomac girls claim comeback victory at Colgan Potomac (10-2 overall, 7-1 Cardinal) girls basketball forced multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter Tuesday night en route to a 44-40 comeba…

OSBOURN PARK 57, JOHN CHAMPE 21: Angelia Yann finished with a game-high 12 points all off three-pointers to lead Osbourn Park (10-0 in Cedar Run District, 15-0 overall).

BRENTSVILLE 61, SKYLINE 47: Alden Yergey scored 28 points to lead Brentsville (3-1 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 11-2 overall).

The junior guard was 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and recorded eight field goals, two from the 3-point line.

Cara Vollmer contributed 13 points and Macie Mayes 10. Brentsville was 20 of 27 from the free-throw line and finished with seven 3-pointers.

WOODBRIDGE 77, HYLTON 22: Reina Washington converted six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, while Amani Melendez totaled 23 points for Woodbridge (6-1 in the Cardinal District, 9-5 overall), which won its fourth straight.

FOREST PARK 56, GAR-FIELD 23: The Bruins are 7-1 in the Cardinal District and 9-7 overall following Tuesday's win.

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 37, UNITY REED 35: Amina Bochu-Stokes totaled 17 points and nine rebounds as the Lions (5-6 in Cedar Run District, 6-10 overall) saw their five-game winning streak end.

Grace Farrar scored 22 points to lead Freedom-South Riding.

Unity Reed led 19-18 at halftime.

VIRGINIA ACADEMY 65, SETON 40: Theresa Lalli had 12 points and Mary Pennefather 10 for Seton (3-4).