GAINESVILLE 53, BATTLEFIELD 39: Maddie McKenzie and Ella Nhek each scored 14 points and Kendyl Maxwell 13 as the first-year varsity program ensured a winning regular-season overall record.
The Cardinals are 6-6 in the Cedar Run District and 10-7 overall with two regular-season games remaining.
For Battlefield (4-7, 6-11), Reese Burch scored 15 points and Elyssia Brown and Juliana Bauer each had eight.
PATRIOT 58, OSBOURN 38: Sydnee Smith scored 13 points, Ella Negron 12 and Addisyn Banks 11 as the Pioneers (8-3 in Cedar Run District, 12-5 overall) won on the road.
For Osbourn (2-9, 6-13), Esther Nantume had 17 points.
Potomac (10-2 overall, 7-1 Cardinal) girls basketball forced multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter Tuesday night en route to a 44-40 comeba…
OSBOURN PARK 57, JOHN CHAMPE 21: Angelia Yann finished with a game-high 12 points all off three-pointers to lead Osbourn Park (10-0 in Cedar Run District, 15-0 overall).
BRENTSVILLE 61, SKYLINE 47: Alden Yergey scored 28 points to lead Brentsville (3-1 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 11-2 overall).
The junior guard was 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and recorded eight field goals, two from the 3-point line.
Cara Vollmer contributed 13 points and Macie Mayes 10. Brentsville was 20 of 27 from the free-throw line and finished with seven 3-pointers.
WOODBRIDGE 77, HYLTON 22: Reina Washington converted six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, while Amani Melendez totaled 23 points for Woodbridge (6-1 in the Cardinal District, 9-5 overall), which won its fourth straight.
FOREST PARK 56, GAR-FIELD 23: The Bruins are 7-1 in the Cardinal District and 9-7 overall following Tuesday's win.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 37, UNITY REED 35: Amina Bochu-Stokes totaled 17 points and nine rebounds as the Lions (5-6 in Cedar Run District, 6-10 overall) saw their five-game winning streak end.
Grace Farrar scored 22 points to lead Freedom-South Riding.
Unity Reed led 19-18 at halftime.
VIRGINIA ACADEMY 65, SETON 40: Theresa Lalli had 12 points and Mary Pennefather 10 for Seton (3-4).
Feb. 1 high school boys basketball roundup: Colgan holds off Potomac, Patriot is 17-0 after second-half burst
COLGAN 39, POTOMAC 37: The visiting Sharks held off the Panthers down the stretch Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.