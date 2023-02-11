BOYS
FOREST PARK 69, WOODBRIDGE 60: For the first time since the school opened in 2000, the Bruins are regular-season district champions.
Forest Park (10-2, 14-8) secured the title along with the district tournament’s top seed and a No. 1 seed in regionals Friday with a strong second half to push past host Woodbridge (3-9, 8-14).
Forest Park tied Potomac for the same district record, but the Bruins got the nod because they swept the Panthers.
All five of Forest Park’s starters reached double figures in scoring.
Sophomore point guard Ethan Salvatierra led the way with 18 points. Senior guard Winston Raford scored 15 points including making 6 for 7 from the foul line in the 4th quarter to secure the lead.
Forest Park's leading scorer, sophomore center Brandon Edozie added 14 points. Junior guards Roman Hendrix and Jaiden McClendon Parker added 10 points each while leading the Bruin's 2nd half-defensive attack.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 75, GAR-FIELD 57: Shamar Sisco scored 33 points and Tavarres Riley had 27 for Freedom (7-5, 11-7).
Sisco recorded 14 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Riley had eight field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Daunte Williams scored 17 points and Chris Barnes 11 for Gar-Field (4-8, 6-14).
COLGAN 74, HYLTON 65: Skyler Smith led Colgan (7-5, 17-5) with 27 points followed by Hudson Bock and Nate Ament with 15 each and Ashton Carr with 13.
Smith totaled 10 field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.
Cornell Houston had 21 for Hylton (1-11, 4-17).
CHRIST CHAPEL 67, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 66: Marcus Hancock led John Paul (9-12) with 25 points. He finished with seven 3-pointers.
Jaedon Harris added 15 points and Illya Olenev 10.
GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 48, WILLIAM MONROE 40: Brentsville’s Alden Yergey finished with 22 points in eclipsing the 1,500-career point milestone Friday. The senior guard now has 1,520 points.
Liz Rice added 13 points for Brentsville (7-2, 16-5).
WOODBRIDGE 63, FOREST PARK 45: Gabby Jackson had 19 points, Trinity Henderson 15 and Imani Sandres 11 to lead Woodbridge (9-3, 10-12).
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 47, GAR-FIELD 24: Kenneah DeGuzman had 17 points and Keilana Johnson 13 for Freedom (7-5, 9-10).
COLGAN 58, HYLTON 31: On Senior Night, AJ Jones led Colgan (8-4, 13-9) with 22 points.
