BOYS
OSBOURN PARK 69, UNITY REED 55: Five players reached double figures Thursday as the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (11-11) won their Cedar Run District Tournament first-round game.
With the win, Osbourn Park is among the district’s four teams headed to regionals.
Josh Okuadido led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Tay Faison added 11 points and three assists, Logan Dwyer 11 points and six assists and Jalen Proctor 11 points, three rebounds and three 3-pointers.
SETON 68, TRINITY MEADOWVIEW 42: Andrew Nguyen had 15 points and Jack Vander Woude 10 as Seton improved to 10-6 overall.
JOHN CHAMPE 52, OSBOURN 44: Tey Barbour scored 20 points as the sixth-seeded Eagles’ (8-15) season ended in the first round of the Cedar Run District Tournament to the third-seeded Knights.
GIRLS
GAINESVILLE 63, UNITY REED 43: Four players were in double figures to help the fourth-seeded Cardinals (12-8) win their Cedar Run District Tournament first-round game and earn a regional berth.
Four teams from the district advance to regionals.
Ella Nhek led Gainesville with 18 points followed by Delaney Gilliam and Maddie McKenzie with 12 each and Aashi Chhabra with 11. The Cardinals converted nine 3-pointers with Gilliam recording four and Nhek three.
SETON 57, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 36: Visiting Seton (5-0 in Virginia Christian Athletic Conference, 8-4 overall) recorded 14 3-pointers.
Theresa Lalli (16 points) and Mary Pennefather (17 points) each had five. Norah Burgess (16 points) had three.
For John Paul the Great (2-3, 8-12), Sophia Ofosu had 16 points.
JOHN CHAMPE 28, OSBOURN 24: Fantasia Payne led the sixth-seeded Eagles (8-15) with 16 points in their Cedar Run District Tournament first-round loss.
