On the last day of its regular season, Woodbridge High School’s boys basketball team claimed its first district regular-season title since 2002 by winning Friday on the road with a 52-32 win over Forest Park.
With the victory, the Vikings are the No. 1 seed in the four-team Cardinal District Tournament that starts Tuesday. They are also the overall No. 1 seed in the eight-team Class 6 Region B Tournament that begins Feb. 21.
Brian Jackson led the Vikings (9-3 in Cardinal District, 14-6 overall) with 10 points. Riley Jacobs added nine points and nine rebounds. Woodbridge started off with a 7-0 district record before losing three of its next four league games.
Brandon Edozie led Forest Park (2-10, 7-14) with eight points.
HYLTON 59, COLGAN 58 (OT): Lucas Scroggins scored 20 points, Kelby Garnett 14 and Dylan Wright 11 for Hylton (8-4 in Cardinal District, 16-6 overall)
For Colgan (6-6, 12-7), Trou Gulley scored 20 points and Robbie Futyma 12.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 70, GAR-FIELD 63: Tavarres Riley scored 27 points, Isaiah Wimbush 13 and Jordan Perkins 10 to lead the Eagles (8-4 in Cardinal District, 11-7 overall).
Freedom led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter. Gar-Field led 27-24 at halftime.
Chancellor Perkins finished with 23 points to lead Gar-Field (1-11, 8-14). Daunte Williams added 14 and Isaiah Crockett 10. Perkins was 5 of 7 from the 3-point line.
For the game, Freedom was 23 of 47 from the field and 18 of 28 from the free-throw line. Gar-Field was 25 of 48 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.
SETON 78, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 40: Jack Vander Woude scored 23 points, Bobby Vander Woude 15, Patrick Nguyen 13 and Steph Barber 10 as Seton improved to 11-6 overall and 2-0 in the Virginia Christian Athletic Conference.
Seton jumped out to a 38-8 first-quarter lead. They shot 53.7 percent from the field for the game, including going 8 of 16 from the 3-point line, and were 12 of 12 from the free-throw line.
GIRLS
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 46, GAR-FIELD 33: Kenneah DeGuzman totaled 22 points and Keilani Johnson 11 as Freedom closed out its season with a 3-9 Cardinal District mark and 4-13 overall.
COLGAN 50, HYLTON 22: Peyton Ray scored 12 points and Audrey Williams 11 to pace Colgan (6-6 in Cardinal District, 10-10 overall).
Colgan led 27-10 at halftime.
Aaliyah Thrash was Hylton’s top scorer with six points. The Bulldogs fall to 3-9 and 5-13.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 56, CHRIST CHAPEL 39: Sofia Ofosu scored 21 points and Kailana Reed 10 as John Paul the Great won at home during its Orange Out game to support leukemia research and in memory of student that passed away because of the disease.
During the game the SJPG fans don't cheer until the team scores 13 points as that was the day the student passed away.
On Friday, Christ Chapel led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter before the Wolves (9-12) came back.
SETON 48, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 41: Mary Pennefather was 7 of 9 from the field, including going 5 of 7 from the 3-point line, to finish with 21 points as Seton (6-0 in Virginia Christian Athletic Conference, 9-4 overall) won its sixth straight.
WILLIAM MONROE 44, BRENTSVILLE 36: Alden Yergey scored a game-high 21 points as the Tigers (6-2 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 14-3 overall) lost at home.
William Monroe led 23-16 at halftime.
