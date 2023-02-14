BOYS
OSBOURN 58, JOHN CHAMPE 51 (OT): Tey Barbour scored 12 of his 29 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, in overtime Monday as the fifth-seeded Eagles (11-12) won their Cedar Run District Tournament opening game over the fourth-seeded and host Knights.
Overall, Barbour was 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and converted seven field goals, including five 3-pointers.
Tavyahn Faison and Trey Terrell each hit two free throws apiece to keep Osbourn’s lead at eight with under 1:30 left in the extra period. Osbourn went 8 for 8 from the line as a team in overtime.
Osbourn next plays top-seeded Patriot Wednesday in the district tournament semifinals.
GAINESVILLE 59, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 56: Grant Polk scored 24 points and Trevor Moody 10 as the third-seeded Cardinals (17-6) won Monday’s Cedar Run District Tournament first-round game.
Gainesville led 29-21 at halftime before Freedom outscored the Cardinals 25-15 in the third quarter.
COLGAN 58, GAR-FIELD 35: Nate Ament led the fourth-seeded Sharks (18-5) with 20 points in Monday’s Cardinal District Tournament first-round win.
Skyler Smith added 11 points. For the game, Colgan was 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, with Ament converting four of those free throws.
Daunte Williams scored 16 points and Chris Barnes 12 for the fifth-seeded Red Wolves (6-15).
GIRLS
PATRIOT 55, BATTLEFIELD 28: The third-seeded Pioneers (16-6) started off Monday’s Cedar Run District Tournament first-round game on a 13-0 run and led 15-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Ella Negron led Patriot with 14 points, three rebounds and two steals. Negron was 7 of 11 from the field.
Senior guard Emily Casey added 11 points, four steals and three assists and senior guard Sydnee Smith had eight points, six rebounds, six steals and two assists.
Sophia Miller led sixth-seeded Battlefield (7-13) with 19 points, 17 of which she scored in the second half.
FREEDOM-WOODNBRIDGE 38, HYLTON 26: Kenneah DeGuzman led the fourth-seeded Eagles (10-10) to their Cardinal District Tournament first-round win.
BRENTSVILLE 72, MANASSAS PARK 25: Alden Yergey scored 15 points and Payton Brown 10 to lead Brentsville (8-2, 17-5).
ST. GERTRUDE 62, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 31: Saleema Tinner led John Paul (13-16) with 12 points.
