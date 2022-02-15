BOYS
PATRIOT 71, OSBOURN PARK 45: Dezmond Hopkins, Isaiah Vick and Courtney Davis were a combined 15 of 17 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line Monday as the top-seeded Pioneers (21-0) won handily in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.
Patriot hosts second-seeded Battlefield (16-4) Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the district tournament final. Battlefield beat third-seeded John Champe 55-50 in Monday’s other semifinal.
Hopkins, Vick and Davis all reached double figures. Hopkins led the way with 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the field, including 2 of 3 from the 3-point line, and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.
Vick was 6 of 6 from the field and 2 of 2 from the line to total a season-high 15 points. And Davis was 3 of 4 from the field and 4 of 6 from the line to record 10 points.
Patriot jumped out to a 25-11 first-quarter lead over the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (11-12) and led 43-16 at halftime.
Osbourn Park still advances to regionals as one of the district's four qualifiers.
BATTLEFIELD 55, JOHN CHAMPE 50: Maddux Tennant scored 18 points and Ty Gordon 12 to lead Battlefield.
MANASSAS PARK 67, BRENTSVILLE 62: Payton Simmons recorded a triple-double and Jace Garza scored 26 points as the visiting Cougars finish the regular season with a 7-3 Class 3 Northwestern District record and 7-11 overall.
Manassas Park will host a first-round region game Friday.
Simmons totaled 17 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists Monday to go along with four steals. Garza converted four 3-pointers and also had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Devin Chambers added 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Brentsville finishes with a 0-10 district mark and 1-19 overall.
GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 44, GAINESVILLE 37: Hailey Kellogg scored all of the Yellow Jackets’ 10 points in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Cedar Run District semifinal.
Kellogg finished with a game-high 17 points as the top-seeded Yellow Jackets (20-1) host second-seeded Patriot Wednesday for the 7 p.m. district tournament final.
In the fourth period, Kellogg was 5 of 7 from the free-throw line, while convertiing her third of three 3-pointers on the night and adding a two-point basket.
Ella Nhek led fourth-seeded Gainesville (12-9) with 13 points and Maddie McKenzie added 12. The first-year program still advances to regionals as one of the district’s four regional representatives.
PATRIOT 43, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 33: Ella Negron led the second-seeded Pioneers (16-5) with 20 points in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.
OAKCREST 53, SETON 51: Lily Vander Woude finished with a team-high 18 points all off three-pointers as Seton (9-5) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.
Theresa Lalli added 11 points for Seton with nine coming from the 3-point line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.