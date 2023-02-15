basketball generic.jpg
BOYS

SETON 59, CHRIST CHAPEL 39: Philip Vander Woude was 7 of 11 from the 3-point line and finished with 23 points as Seton (13-8-1) won on the road Tuesday.

Dominic Nguyen added 12 points.

WARREN COUNTY 60, MANASSAS PARK 50: Tyler Martin led Manassas Park (0-10, 0-22) with 19 points. 

GIRLS

SETON 75, CHRIST CHAPEL 27: Lucy Pennefather scored 28 points and Mary Pennefather 23 for visiting Seton (20-5). 

